In response to the story ("Some islanders unhappy about proposed hotel," The Daily News, June 7): I live one block away from the old Hollywood Store.
I oppose the new hotel for these reasons:
1. Increase in traffic: How will it be managed? These neighborhood areas also include children and grandchildren of long-term residents. Sometimes they play and ride their bikes in the streets; the neighborhood streets are now and have been safe.
2. Will my taxes change?
3. What financial profit will the city and county receive?
4. The quiet and general well-being of this neighborhood will change.
5. Is there a plan for the hotel to manage the Lone Star Biker Rally, Mardi Gras and other island events?
6. How about mandated evacuations? What is their hurricane plan? Do they plan to have the incoming media there?
We need to hear from the hotel owners. They need to address our community since it seems that they already have a Galveston address.
Millie Papavasiliou
Galveston
