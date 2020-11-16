I wonder if Donald Trump has the ability to reflect on all the terrible things he has done to and said about American citizens over the last four years.
Trump had no respect for Black people, with tasteless remarks. He called Mexican people who've come here from Mexico thugs, rapists and murderers. He made fun of handicapped people and made unkind remarks about gay people, too.
Trump showed no respect for women, often making vile remarks about them and their appearance. He said our dead veterans were suckers and losers.
Trump totally lacked empathy for family and friends of those lost to COVID-19. He's responsible for taking children from their mothers and locking them in cages at the Texas border.
What did he expect on Election Day? For everyone to rush to the polls and vote for him after he insulted and labeled everyone and called them names? No. Deservingly so, there will be no party and parade in his honor in 2021. The recent presidential election made that very clear to everyone.
John A. Gonzales
Galveston
(1) comment
I wonder if John A. Gonzales realizes what he wrote is pure nonsense based on Democrat Party talking points.
Trump has respect for Black people. He did not call all Mexican people thugs, rapists and murderers - only the thugs, rapists and murderers. DUH! The rest he called "good people".
He did not make fun of handicapped people. He did make fun of a reporter with a handicap but not because of his handicap. The man had forgotten what he had written about Muslims celebrating the falling of the twin towers on 9-11-2001. Trump made fun of his faulty memory, not his handicap.
Trump respects women. Remarks are made about SPECIFIC individuals who happen to be women.
He did NOT call dead veterans "suckers and losers" THAT IS A LIE! And you are foolish for repeating an blatant fabrication.
What do I expect? I expect people to do their own fact checks and separate facts from political rhetoric. That may be beyond your intellect.[innocent]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.