American citizens have allowed this COVID-19 medical pandemic to become politicized by the Trump administration and by allowing our medical professionals, scientist, doctors, researchers, etc., to be pushed aside.
Even the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been almost silenced.
The fact is, any cure, vaccine, etc., for this COVID-19 virus will come because of medical science and medical research. Not from some elected politician.
When you're medically ill or suffering with a medical issue, who do you call? A licensed medical doctor? Or a politician? We perhaps all studied science in school, yet today we're being told by politicians and their supporters that science and our trained educated medical professionals don't know what they're talking about.
Then who's treating those that are sick from this virus? Politicians, who have chosen to denigrate the medical profession, the CDC, and doctors, nurses, by saying that they're naive, don't know what they're talking about?
If these politicians are your choice for medical advice, then why bother a doctor the next time you don't feel well?
Only our medical professionals will get this nation through this medical pandemic. Be well, stay safe, and look out for each other.
Kenneth Douglas
Dickinson
