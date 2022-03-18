Mayor Craig Brown’s intelligence, integrity, and extensive experience with Galveston’s diverse aspects enable him to understand and always act in the best interests of its residents.
Galveston is not a large city, yet our institutions, history, natural amenities and challenges rival many larger ones. We're singularly fortunate to have a premier teaching hospital, the University of Texas Medical Branch (since 1891), and Texas’ oldest newspaper, our award-winning The Daily News (since 1842) that still covers local news, as well as that of the world.
Galveston also has the distinction as the location of the origin of Juneteenth.
Galveston is home to Texas A&M University at Galveston, Galveston College, a major port, numerous historic buildings, museums, galleries, hotels, restaurants, and nature preserves that enrich our lives and those of many tourists, which is why Galveston requires a mayor of the highest caliber.
During his tenure as mayor and time on city council and multiple city and governmental committees and boards, Brown has proven to be a true public servant, distinguished leader and consensus builder.
Galveston is greater than its population or land mass and demands a mayor equal to the challenge. We're lucky that Craig Brown has agreed to accept it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.