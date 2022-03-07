Time to start looking at impeachment hearings for this administration. It has become quite evident that Joe Biden has engaged in some sort of agreement with Vladimir Putin regarding Ukraine. We have evidence of close ties between Russians, Biden and his son Hunter.

We know that Joe Biden has fought to keep buying oil from Russia while suppressing our own oil companies at home. Biden deliberately withheld aid from Ukraine until it was obviously useless and he imposed sanctions that were easily bypassed with help from China, another Biden ally. He and his family's connections with China are well known and covered up by a corrupt press and Big Tech that also have a vested interest.

Once Democrats are swept from power in November, Republicans will be able to assemble committees with members of their choosing, being sure to leave out any Biden Democrats.

Kamala Harris also was part of this; although she probably wasn't really in the know. When has she been knowledgeable about anything? She should still be included so we can have the first double impeachment ever. It would also be appropriate to have Nancy Pelosi arrested for destroying a public document at Trump's State of the Union.

Peter Nanos

Galveston

David Smith

Wow............[smile] I was kind of bored and feeling low tonight and needed this little bit of comic relief...how bad has the G0P denigrated where they lay claim to people like this? The ignorance in these statements is beyond belief. Please Mr. Nanos without emailing Tucker or Laura or Sean provide some proof behind these pathetic conspiracy theories. To make statements like this when your orange idol withheld funds to the Ukraine (proven facts) and worshipped at the altar of Putin wishing he could be like his bromance partner is pathetic to say the least and psychotic to say the most.

Pete Nanos

It's all coming from an anonymous source, but the source in very credible and will be revealed at the proper time.

Pete Nanos

Mr. Smith, I am always amazed by the self proclaimed highly educated superiority of the opposition and most especially their mastery of the English language. Very eloquent.

Pete Nanos

Mr Smith, I must say your mastery of the English language is impressive and very eloquent. You exemplify the claim of educational superiority of the left.

Jim Forsythe

Did Nancy Pelosi break 18 U.S. Code § 2071, when she tore up her copy of the President's State of the Union speech?

No, her copy of the president's speech isn't an official document.

"The SOTU is a Presidential Record which must go to the National Archives under the Presidential Records Act,". "She did not mutilate the record that is filed with the Archive. If the statute were not read this way, then any copy of the SOTU held by anyone could never be destroyed."

Gary Miller

No empeachments please. Pelosi is next in order. Slow Joe and cackling Harris are providing good service recruiting voters for Republicans. They'll both be great election issues in 2023. Biden might earn the claim of being the LAST Democrat president.

Pete Nanos

No Gary, it's all been well thought out. After the Nov. elections Pelosi will no longer be Speaker and a republican will be next in line.

Pete Nanos

Oh, but according to an editorial from a well known newspaper that is owned by the same company that owns CNN her document was certified as an original and she can be arrested.

domenico nuckols

Anoter Trumper full of it.

Pete Nanos

I would never, and I mean never, argue with you Mr. Nuckols, for obvious reasons.

domenico nuckols

The evidence will be made public when Loser Trump’s ACA replacement plan is released in two weeks! What two weeks? Mr. Nanos ever think of writing for SNL? GOP is a big joke. Sad!

