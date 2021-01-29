William F. Buckley Jr. said a conservative is someone who stands athwart history, yelling stop at a time when no one is inclined to do so.
By this definition, Gov. Greg Abbott must be a conservative when he says he’s going to fight President Joe Biden on climate change at the same time General Motors announced it would switch to all electric vehicles by 2035.
Both Marathon Oil and Chesapeake Energy joined the oil majors in promising to reduce climate changing emissions. The private sector is far ahead of our politicians and isn’t inclined to listen to anyone yelling stop.
I wonder if we could interest the governor in some buggy whip stock.
David Hyde
Galveston
(4) comments
"General Motors announced it would switch to all electric vehicles by 2035." Do you REALLY believe that???? At most they'll produce a few more hybrids. The GM claim is just more political rhetoric to appease the environmental elected officials just in case they need another bailout.
Get out of the way or get run over. Electric vehicles, they are coming, and coming quick. My next new vehicle will be an all electric 2022 Ford F150. [ohmy]
You are right that we are about to see a explosion of electric vehicles. One thing to be careful about , is in a parking lot or other places where people are walking be careful as your new truck will be super quite, and people will not hear you coming. Also my son's acceleration was amazing in his car.
"The boom is part of what propelled Tesla CEO Elon Musk into becoming the world's richest man earlier this month with a net worth of about $182 billion. Tesla now has a market value of $700 billion, more than Toyota, Volkswagen, Hyundai, GM, and Ford combined according to the BBC."
William F. Buckley Jr. had a wicked sense of humor. I miss seeing him on TV. He had the greatest gift a thinker could have - the ability to evolve.
