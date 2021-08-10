The licensing and safety upgrades for golf carts for Galveston residents are an overreach and excessive. The commercial restrictions on rentals is reasonable due to the fact that renters will be using carts in areas along with motor vehicles.
The average resident that uses their golf cart for short distances and beach equipment isn't the issue. Residents don't use their carts for commercial rental but instead for personal use.
Restrict the rental operations and not the taxpaying residents. The city council needs to be responsive to the voters and taxpayers. This has caused many of us to look at our elected officials and wonder why we voted them in.
Joe Davis
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.