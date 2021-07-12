Thank you Judge Mark Henry, Commissioners Darrell Apffel, Joe Giusti and Ken Clark for your vote to help with the wall and supporting the flow of illegal immigrants into our state ("Commissioners uphold judge's immigration disaster order," The Daily News, July 3).
About time someone got some guts.
I wonder if the people against the wall and opening up the border would house some of the immigrants for a couple of years to take the load off taxpayers. Let's see how many come up to the plate.
Judge, you and the three commissioners, keep up the great work.
Eddie Janek
Former Galveston County Commissioner
Galveston
