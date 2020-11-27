Biden says "America is back."
Indeed it is. Back to the swamp we had before. Filling it with all the same trash that had been drained.
It's going to be a long four years.
Emil Keleman
Santa Fe
Updated: November 28, 2020 @ 1:44 am
(3) comments
Be patient, Emil. "Return of the Swamp Creatures" may be canceled. [beam]
[thumbup] E G Wiley
