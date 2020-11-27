Biden says "America is back."

Indeed it is. Back to the swamp we had before. Filling it with all the same trash that had been drained.

It's going to be a long four years.

Emil Keleman

Santa Fe

Locations

Recommended for you

(3) comments

Carlos Ponce

Be patient, Emil. "Return of the Swamp Creatures" may be canceled. [beam]

Report Add Reply
Claudia Burnam

[thumbup] E G Wiley

Report Add Reply
Claudia Burnam

[thumbup] E G Wiley

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription