Editor Michael A. Smith is right ("Vaccine opt-out law a disservice to Texas children," The Daily News, June 18), but I can almost hear some readers bemoaning the loss of religious liberty that requiring everyone to vaccinate their children entails.
Atheist though I am, I strongly support religious liberty for all. But all our liberties have some limits: if your religion teaches you that killing adherents of other religions is required, you can believe that — but not act on your belief.
Similarly, you can believe that the risk to your child from vaccination is real even if it isn’t. But you cannot act on your belief when it puts many others at risk.
Ed Buckner
Atlanta, Georgia
