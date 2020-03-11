Jason Hardcastle's commentary ("Claims aside, Galveston is in good financial shape," The Daily News, March 8) brings to mind the recent Mike Loftin commentary ("City of Galveston's financial condition is strong," The Daily News, Feb. 21). Loftin assures the residents with information about a city early warning system and statistical models; Hardcastle relies on comparisons with the other cities.
At this time, there's a coronavirus pandemic, a cratering and tottering stock market, plus barrels of oil have dropped to new lows. At this time, Galveston is entering into spring/summer, the time the city makes more money.
Not all towns rely on tourism and cruise ships. If the coronavirus cuts down on cruise ship business and the loss of value in stocks and oil reduces the number of tourists visiting and staying in Galveston, financial problems may result.
Cities get into financial crises; some are forced into bankruptcy. I sincerely hope any city money shortfalls will be addressed with layoffs of those city employees with bloated salaries instead of closing the garbage pickup section of city services. Cutting off garbage pickup was one of the things done by a severely financially strapped Michigan town.
Susan Powell
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.