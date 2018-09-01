I have seen the uptick in sign placement in Galveston advocating Beto O'Rourke for the senate seat held by Ted Cruz in the upcoming elections. I have no issues with his missteps in his youth, or how he was able to have his transgressions adjudicated. His personal life is of no consequence to me.
It is however disturbing that his projections mirror Leninist socialism and his presentation of support for the common man, and his dreams for the country border on a glazed-over communist manifesto.
Socialism hasn't done anything but bring countries to their knees. He advocates muddying the Constitution — and openly wants to impeach the first president of the United States that has had the guts and rudeness to make this country prosper and embrace nationalism.
I truly fear if we give in to unrealistic and unworkable mantras, we assure the greatness of America will be traded for a socialist, third-world country. Being a Democrat or Republican is not the answer. Being a patriot of the United States of America mirrors the strength of our underpinnings.
George Christie
Galveston
This letter to the editor is classic fear mongering with zero truth behind it. I can understand not liking Beto's policy ideas but at least be honest about it. Beto has never said he is a socialist and he's not suggesting we be a socialist country. You can go to his website and see what he is actually proposing. For the economy he says he'd like to:
"Promote policies that encourage companies to focus on returning investments back to their consumer, their employees, and to the community.
Lower the barrier to entry for small businesses so that every entrepreneur or emerging growth company can have an opportunity to be successful.
Promote regulations that protect consumers, promote competition and grow the economy.
Support stronger antitrust regulations that break up monopolies and trusts that stifle competition and innovation."
You can see for yourself: https://betofortexas.com/issues/
If you are going to attack someone at least be honest.
