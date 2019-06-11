President Donald Trump has us focusing on Mexico and the Mexican border because it makes a great political issue to divide us Americans.
Blaming the poor immigrants who have left their home countries, or the Mexican government for allowing them to travel through their country, or the Democrats for not passing better laws is again just misdirecting our focus away from the magnet that continues drawing them to our borders.
There's a simple way to reduce the draw that brings in the illegals, raise American wages, and reduce unemployment. Stop illegal hiring practices. We have progressive laws already on the books to fine employers who hire illegals. These laws allow for progressive fines for those who are caught continuing to hire illegals after being caught.
Why aren’t the laws enforced? It's because employers make political contributions at every level to assure that their source of cheap labor never dries up, that they're seldom penalized for hiring illegals and that the fine never exceeds the profits from using cheap illegal labor.
This isn't a Democrat or Republican issue. This is an American issue of humanity and fair play, and these are American values like truth and justice for all.
C. Allen Townsend
Texas City
"Why aren't these laws enforced?" You would be better off starting with the laws against entering this country illegally. Hiring problems solved. E G Wiley
