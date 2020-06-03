I took my first ride down the Texas City levee in quite a while. I had heard about some no parking restrictions, but I didn't know it was from the turnoff at the stop sign to all the way to the Grand Cay subdivision.
I read the article ("Amid controversy, commissioner proposes safe levee parking," The Daily News, May 14) about the influx of visitors on the levee. So my question is this, who had the authority to close a public road off to individuals who want to park and fish, crab or just sit and watch the sunset?
Are the wealthy people at Grand Cay and their political counterparts to blame? Is the city of Texas City discriminating against a certain group of people? I've lived here all my life and often fish the floodgate and levee area, and now me nor anyone else can. I feel this is very unfair.
Parking along the levee should be open to all — as it always has been.
Rod Delgado
Texas City
