In response to the editorial ("Here is the argument for shaming lazy, selfish lowlifes," The Daily News, July 1): Action must be taken to combat littering in Galveston and residents and local government must get creative in their efforts to keep our shores beautiful.
A program similar to "Ballot Bins" used in London would be one effective way to combat littering. Cigarette butts or other litter can be deposited in a brightly colored bin to "vote" for one thing or another. For example, "Texans vs. Cowboys" and "Astros vs. Rangers." The bins have glass fronts so you can see which choice is "winning."
Another tactic might be to post signs, posters, etc., in high traffic areas and near trash cans that show graphic images of marine wildlife being harmed by litter combined with captions such as, "Don't mess with Texas and our wildlife," and other catchy phrases.
Without creative action by a coalition of residents and city officials, our coast will continue to be trashed by unconcerned individuals.
Hannah Guyton
Texas City
Hannah great ideas. As a person who was taught not to litter I just don't understand how someone can throw a piece of trash on the ground or out of their car window.
How about a trash compartment in cars? When we travel my wife and I hang a bag on the dash and everything gets discarded in and with it. Cars have every other conviense why not a built in trash pocket. Not a little thing like the old ash bins but something big enough to hold real trash?
Unless combined with widespread, no excuses enforcement that's tough, immediate, and rough enough on the wallet to get the attention now and later of scofflaws, good luck with all other ideas......
