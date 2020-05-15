In response to Judy Glaister's letter ("There has to be better way to keep trash off streets," The Daily News, May 13): I've witnessed the same sad trash issue, as well as watched people throw garbage out of their car windows into the street.
If each town's police force would start ticketing those who are disgusting enough to disgrace our streets with their garbage, they could refill their coffers in no time while cleaning up our cities.
Jeannie Janota
Bayou Vista
