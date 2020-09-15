James Cleveland and I seem to have a difference of opinion over Section 4 of the 25th Amendment of the Constitution ("Is there a constitutional lawyer in the house?" The Daily News, Sept. 11). This isn't a bad thing, it happens to people all the time — not just in politics.
If we all had the same opinion, all the time, we would never learn, grow or discover new things. People often agree to disagree but better still, to work toward a resolution to their differences. Imagine if no one had listened to explorers many years ago, we would still think the world was flat. (It isn’t, by the way.)
As for guns, we're actually in somewhat of agreement. There are at least two bills in the House concerning gun control but neither of them advocates taking all the guns away from responsible gun owners. We also have laws on the books that just need to be enforced. Wouldn’t that be a novel idea?
It's time we work together for the good of all Americans.
Don’t forget to vote Nov. 3.
L. Davied Bond
Bacliff
