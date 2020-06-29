Again, the outgoing mayor and council have shown that they don't like, or apparently, need businesses in Galveston. The extension of the mask order until Sept. 30, with the onus of enforcement on retail businesses, is a violation of rights of business owners, who should sue now.
This latest violation is just another example of misguided overreach by our elected officials, who need to be thrown out. To fine a business owner $1,000 for a customer not wearing a mask is like fining a politician for the acts of those who elected them.
Who in their right mind would open a new business in Galveston?
Take a look around — it seems that many small businesses never came back and now our local politicos are making it even harder for those businesses hanging on to survive.
Having built a very successful business myself, I know what works and what doesn't in growing an enterprise — being in the wrong place will kill a business. Look at California where businesses keep leaving.
Keep it up Galveston politicians. You're sending a clear message: Stay away business, we don't like you.
Bill Mattson
Galveston
(1) comment
Business having already gone through 3 months of shutdown, to extend a mask mandate to Sept 30 is a real killer and will leave a lasting negative image of city government. I'm a BOI now living in Texas City, thanks to the city government for not going down that road. Let people make their own choice. The number of infected people mean nothing, the only two data points that mean anything is the number of people in the hospital and the number of deaths. The death number is at steady at 40
and 40 percent of those are nursing homes with pre existing conditions. Your odds of dying in Galveston County is o.o11. The data for car deaths is greater than that meaning the odds of driving is grater than death by corona - 19
Ignoring the economic damage and the virus being used for a political gain is inviting
more national unrest. When we look back at this, it won't be the virus that shut down schools, business and locked down people's movement, it will be government who joined a segment of the country, that already did not like the country or the bill of rights and who are openly using the virus to create a larger and lasting crisis.
We are seeing a dream by the left come true.
