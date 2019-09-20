American colonists fought, sacrificed and died to establish and preserve the freedoms now guaranteed to us by the Constitution of the United States.
The right to privacy has come to the public’s attention through various controversial Supreme Court rulings. Privacy is not specifically mentioned in the Constitution, but over the years, the Supreme Court has made decisions that have established the right to privacy is a basic human right and as such is protected by the Ninth Amendment.
Celebrate Constitution Week, which runs through Tuesday, by reading the Constitution and knowing your rights.
— George Washington Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.