In response to the story ("Much at stake in seawall parking vote, officials say," The Daily News, April 21): I have no intention of voting to continue seawall parking.
Firstly, it seems ridiculous to vote on something that doesn't already have approval from the state.
I cannot believe it can cost as much money as stated to maintain the few amenities that are there. And the city says that they don't even know yet what they will do with the additional revenue.
Then there's the $500,000-plus on personnel. I'm having trouble understanding that one. Don't believe them when they say they haven't received much opposition to continue. They're worried. That's why they're running all over town boasting about it to every neighborhood association meeting and civic gathering.
They're just promoting their own agenda, again, and they're not really sure what that agenda is.
Debbie Gremillion
Galveston
