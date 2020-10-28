We write in support of our good friend and council representative, Craig Brown, and feel that Brown is the best choice for Galveston’s mayor, in a field of good candidates.
Brown has served the Galveston community on various boards and committees and as our councilman for the last six years. He has served honorably as mayor pro tem during stressful times, and we believe he will continue to lead our city into the future.
Jeff and Kathy Modzelewski
Galveston
