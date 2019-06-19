The city of Texas City needs an ordinance for families to remove basketball goals from the edge of the streets. There are children chasing the ball and some children won't get out the way of traffic.
In my neighborhood, the goal is on the curb, so if you're making a right turn at night, you may not see the goal. Most goals are black. I have seen in some cases the goal isn't supported by weight and a high wind has blown it over.
The goals on the street aren't safe for the driver nor the children.
Deborah Sandles
Texas City
