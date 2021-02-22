I'm under the impression that price gouging during an emergency is against the law. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has been engaging in price gouging for the duration of this weather crisis.
The wholesale price of electricity jumped from an average of 3 cents per kilowatt in January to its current $9 per kilowatt. There's no way on God's green earth that it costs 3,000 percent more to generate electricity during a weather crisis.
By the way, the infrastructure cost is covered by delivery charges of 4.5 cents per kilowatt. That fee is banked by the utilities so that during an emergency the repairs can come out of the reserves.
Robert Braeking
Santa Fe
Editor's note: The Public Utilities Commission of Texas, which oversees ERCOT, ordered the wholesale price of electricity to a "scarcity" cap of $9,000 a megawatt to encourage generators to produce more power.
