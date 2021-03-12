I was disappointed reading the article ("Teachers file complaints about returning to campus," The Daily News, March 11). Facts were omitted, and even the headline is misleading.
The complaints are about the unsuitable working environment forced upon teachers and the lack of respect for teachers shown by Superintendent Jerry Gibson.
Gibson stated, “teachers were supposed to be working from the Scott building, but almost 50 of them had instead been working from home.” Yes, teachers worked from home, which was permitted by the previous superintendent because of poor working conditions on campus.
Major issues included four teachers per classroom, hardware issues and poor network connectivity. Gibson implied teachers violated district policy, which is false. When teachers were ordered to campus, the IT and space issues hadn't been resolved, resulting in classes sounding like a busy call center.
Gibson publicly accused teachers of not doing their job during his Facebook Live rant. This unprofessional behavior already resulted in multiple resignations. I challenge the superintendent to analyze scores from recent benchmark tests to determine whether remote teachers are more or less effective than in-person teachers.
I expect better leadership from the superintendent. I expect better oversight from the school board. Lastly, I expect more thorough reporting.
Ray Hunnicutt
Galveston
