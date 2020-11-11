Even though Joe Biden has been declared president-elect by the media, it seems Donald Trump must've impressed many people in America.
He may have lost some key states because of possible voter fraud, but he received over 8 million more votes than he did in 2016 when he beat Hillary Clinton.
That's huge. Eight million more people voted for him because they knew he did a great job running our country; in spite of the coronavirus.
Hardly anyone attended Biden's "rallies" but the Democrats know how to harvest the phantom ballots and Biden got 9.5 million more votes than Hillary got in 2016. People didn't vote for Biden/Harris because there's nothing there. The Trump haters and social media are the responsible parties for the Democrat win.
The two presidential candidates amassed 18 million more votes than were cast in the 2016 election, which is amazing considering only 4.3 million new voters were added to the voting population since 2016. Says a lot for "mail-in" voting.
If the Republicans ever want to win again they better start learning how to cheat like the Democrats.
Charles Killebrew
Galveston
(2) comments
Biden got more dead votes than Trump.
"I like people who weren’t captured.” said Trump. I like people who win(Biden), not guys who come in 2nd(Trump), said Mike Zeller.
