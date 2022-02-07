The founder and co-director of The Johns Hopkins Institute for Applied Economics, Global Health and the Study of Business Enterprise (Johns Hopkins being the institution that made the original predictions of COVID deaths) co-authored a just-published study with this conclusion: "... (in an) analysis of lockdown vs. no lockdown, face masks, closing non-essential businesses, border closures, school closures and limiting gatherings,” the study also found “no broad-based evidence of noticeable effects on COVID-19 mortality.”
Those in city government, the Galveston Independent School District and the business community who demanded these actions were wrong. Residents terrified by the drumbeat of compromised government agencies were wrong. The Galveston County Daily News, pushing a non-stop litany of overhyped and under investigated claims from Big Pharma, was wrong.
This is just the beginning. As the truth about the deliberate sabotage of alternative effective medical interventions becomes more widely published, as the mountain of verifiable evidence of a public health disaster in the making from the mRNA vaccines becomes too compelling to hide, you all will have a lot of explaining to do as to why you promoted the most socially destructive and medically useless campaign ever in public health history.
Wayne D. Holt - someone who gets it!
But beware, the Libtrolls will try to disavow the truth. They can't handle the truth. They just want to hold on to their "precious".
Agreed…Stocking up on popcorn for this one
