In response to the article ("Port, cruise lines object to pilot rate increases," The Daily News, Jan. 5): Who gets a raise during a COVID-19 pandemic? The Galveston-Texas City Pilots Association must not understand cruise ship revenue is non-existent. I find it absolutely incredible that a new, increased rate is being considered at this time.
There are no cruises; 2021 is a very challenging year because of COVID-19 restrictions. The whole country is rushing to vaccinate the entire population.
Port Director Rodger Rees and the Wharves Board have been charged with keeping the Port of Galveston in a strong financial condition with no cruise ship revenue. No parking lot money. No employees who depended upon cruise ship activity.
This is a challenging period in Texas.
I'm afraid greed isn't going to help the local Galveston County unemployed who read this newspaper. I oppose this increase and support a decrease in rates due to economic conditions.
Diann McCarthy
Texas City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.