Three questions for Galveston residents: Do you want property values to increase? Do you value the preservation of green and wild spaces? Do you want your fellow residents to be fit and healthy?
If you answered yes to any of these, I urge you to support Better Parks for Galveston’s latest event, as research shows high-quality public parks with open and accessible recreation facilities have positive benefits for the economy, environment and health of a city and its residents.
A Party for the Parks will be 6:30 p.m. May 2 at the Garten Verein at Kempner Park. Tickets are on sale now and will buy you a fantastic night of fun.
More than that, they help the group with its mission to improve city parks, facilities and programs. Our newest improvements for the city include 10 water fountains, new playground equipment, a dog agility course, swim lesson scholarships, baseball equipment, new life jackets and much more.
The Light up the Night Gala honors the Harris and Eliza Kempner Fund, which for 75 years has given so much to our wonderful city. Please support this event as it not only honors the legacy of the Kempner family, but also improves the health of Galveston.
Tom Schwenk
Galveston
