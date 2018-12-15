The Texas City-La Marque Community Advisory Council thanks our community, businesses, educators and industry for helping make 2018 a successful year.
We thank our 2018 speakers, often traveling from afar to present interesting programs:
• Jamal Kheiry, Marathon Petroleum Corp., and Tom Hearn, South Texas Asset Repositioning Project Manager for MPC.
• Dan Seal, executive director of special initiatives for Bay Area Houston Economic Partnership.
• Tracie Phillips, Ph.D., Texas Commission on Environmental Quality Toxicology Division, and Brian Cochran, section manager, Ambient Air Monitoring at AECOM.
• Harvey Cappel, Texas City Independent School District volunteer instructor, and Tom Muñoz, Texas City Emergency Manager.
• Warren Nichols, president, College of the Mainland.
• David Galindo, director, TCEQ Water Quality Division.
We also thank:
• Meal hosts: INEOS Styrolution, Oiltanking, Dunn Heat Exchangers, BP, Eastman and Dow.
• Providers of documents, venue, equipment and reports: Valero, COM, city of Texas City, Nessler’s staff and Cathy Gillentine.
2019 meetings will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 30, March 21, May 16, July 18, Sept. 19 and Nov. 21 at the Nessler Center.
Merry Christmas and a peaceful 2019!
José Boix, coordinator
Texas City-La Marque Community Advisory Council
