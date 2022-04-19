Lemonade Day Galveston County is back and so are my two favorite events. Build a Stand, Spark a Dream and the Best Tasting Contest will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Chalmers Hardware, 2002 Broadway in Galveston.
Lemonade stand kits will be available for $25. With the help of volunteers, children are able to take an active role in building their stands and you can see the pride on their faces while they’re building and sanding.
The best tasting contest, judged by local community leaders, will take place right after the build-a-stand event. All registered young entrepreneurs interested in participating should arrive by 9 a.m. and take 1 gallon of lemonade in an unmarked, disposable container.
Winners with the best tasting lemonade will receive a trophy and certificate to celebrate their product and the creativity that went into developing it.
Gina Spagnola, president
Galveston Regional
Chamber of Commerce
Michael Bouvier is the right man for District 4
With millions of taxpayer dollars slated for infrastructure projects across the island, Galveston needs a leader who knows construction. Michael “Mikey” Bouvier, council candidate for District 4, is the right man for the job.
With more than two decades of experience in the building trades, Bouvier knows how to get projects off the ground and maximize the use of taxpayer dollars. A great family man, he also knows business and the importance of keeping our island safe.
That’s why we’re supporting him in the upcoming election for city council.
Ed Sulzberger and
Linda Ercole-Musso
Galveston
Community Iftar postponed beacuse of construction
A renovation project in the Galveston Islamic Center that was supposed to be completed by the first of April is still ongoing. The renovation requires the complete shut off of water facility to the center.
