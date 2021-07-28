With this immigration problem at the south border, President Joe Biden went at it the wrong way.
When he opened the border for immigrants, he put the horse before the cart. He should've opened up places for the immigrants to stay at before letting them into our country.
Now the states that border Mexico are having problems with these immigrants.
John Hander
La Marque
