The role of law enforcement in our community is vital. We need to feel the cooperation between residents and law enforcement will safely move us forward.
To that end, I'm excited about the prospect of Mark Salinas being elected as the next sheriff in Galveston County. His many years of experience and professionalism within law enforcement ensure our safety is his priority.
In addition, however, his focus on community presence and his desire to listen to the residents of Galveston County will help bring back a transparency and cooperative spirit between the residents and law enforcement.
Improved hiring practices with an overview of the budget means that as a resident of Galveston County, I will have proper stewardship of my taxes. Fiscal responsibility coupled with Mark Salinas’ desire to be open with my community is why I’m urging you to support Mark Salinas for sheriff.
Joyce Townsend
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.