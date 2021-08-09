Women routinely face the double-bind; if they're nurturing, they're labeled as soft. If they're assertive, they're labeled as aggressive.
I've encountered this bias in my career and feel the need to speak out when I see it happening to another.
A 2019 U.S. Department of Justice report on women in policing documents police women speaking to “death by a million cuts in the media, and that media coverage tended to portray power as a positive trait for men but a negative trait for women.”
A Friendswood policewoman has been the recent subject of negative reporting regarding a 2017 investigation of her traffic stops for which no violation of state law was found. This same information was used by Galveston County Court At-law Judge Jack Ewing to dismiss the case of a man with a blood alcohol level over twice the legal limit because he felt the Friendswood policewoman wasn't a credible witness.
Susan Steinberg
Friendswood
(1) comment
"if they're nurturing, they're labeled as soft. If they're assertive, they're labeled as aggressive"
What are they labeled if they don't follow the law?
