This is a response to the letter by Robert Hart (“The Civil War was all about greed, not slavery” The Daily News, Aug. 29): Part of the Republican platform of 1860 called for the containment of slavery and Abraham Lincoln was their candidate. Lincoln was elected; however, he could not abolish slavery, only work to contain it.
Following the election, South Carolina left the Union. During the succession convention they gave their reason for leaving the Union, and that was the "increasing hostility on the part of the nonslaveholding States to the Institution of Slavery." Mississippi and Texas also stated in their succession document that their reason for leaving was that of slavery.
Alexander Stevens, vice president of the Confederate States stated, “Slavery is the cornerstone of the Confederacy.” Henry Wilson in his “The Rise and Fall of the Slave Powers in America” stated, “Just as the planets revolved around the sun, every issue in America revolved around slavery.”
Just look at the “Three-fifths Compromise,” “The Missouri Comprise,” “The Kansas-Nebraska Act,” “The Wilmot Proviso” and “The Fugitive Slave Act of 1850;” all of these were related to slavery, just to name a few.
David Dumas
Galveston
