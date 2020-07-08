The following statement was in my recent commentary (“School leaders should cut back to the essentials," The Daily News, July 4-5): “Statistically if everyone in Texas City caught the COVID-19 virus only 20 would die.” This is incorrect as stated.
Correctly stated: As of today, a population of 50,000 (Texas City) would have, on average, experienced approximately 20 deaths from exposure to COVID-19. However, if everyone in Texas City actually caught COVID-19 the expected deaths would be about 2,300.
I apologize for my mistake; not my best work in this case.
Harvey Cappel
Texas City
