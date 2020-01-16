The letters by Kris Graves ("Stop bashing President Trump, he's getting this done," The Daily News, Jan. 14) and Raymond Summers ("Democrats should be working for the people," The Daily News, Jan. 14) were right on target.
I totally agree with them about stopping all the bashing of our president and how the Democrats should be helping him and stop wasting taxpayers' time for everything else they’re doing.
And by the way, how about simple respect for our president whether you are for him or not? It’s been disgraceful the disrespect some American people have shown the world. From day one, he has been harassed and brow beaten. How does he have the strength to get up every day and face more?
Linda Minor
Santa Fe
