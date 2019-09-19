The U.S. Constitution is the oldest constitution still in active use in the world today and is the basic document of our republic, which protects the individual liberty of all citizens through written law.
Did you know you cannot be denied the right to vote because of race or gender? But remember, the Constitution never clearly ensures us the “right to vote.” The 26th Amendment requires that 18-year-olds must be able to vote; however, states can allow persons younger than 18 to vote if they choose. The qualifications for voters are left to the states, as long as they do not conflict with anything in the Constitution. In some states, felons who are in prison or on probation are denied the right to vote.
In celebration of Constitution Week, which runs through Tuesday, study the Constitution and its amendments.
— George Washington Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Galveston
