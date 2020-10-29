During the last three and a half months, Craig Brown has demonstrated the necessary qualities of integrity, decisiveness and vision to remain as mayor of Galveston.

I know that Galveston will be in good hands and have a bright future under the leadership of Brown.

He definitely has my vote.

John Nilsson

Galveston

