During the last three and a half months, Craig Brown has demonstrated the necessary qualities of integrity, decisiveness and vision to remain as mayor of Galveston.
I know that Galveston will be in good hands and have a bright future under the leadership of Brown.
He definitely has my vote.
John Nilsson
Galveston
