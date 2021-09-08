Alert Americans know President Joe Biden didn't end the Afghanistan War. It ended in 2019 when Trump and Afghanistan forces agreed to stop fighting.
The war is over. Our military drew up a plan to withdraw May 1. Kabul was to be the main people's evacuation site with Bagram being secondary. Sensitive military equipment was to be removed at Bagram. All sides agreed and signed it.
With hatred of everything Trump, Biden discarded the signed agreement, chose a later date, began an unplanned exit that turned nasty and produced the first 13 U.S. deaths in two years without getting everyone out.
Gary Miller
Texas City
