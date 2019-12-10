Galveston’s Industrial Development Corporation gave over $1 million of Galveston taxpayer money to the port so they could build a facility to accept cars coming off ships. The port leased the facility to a car importer. None of the lease payments went to pay back the Galveston taxpayer.
Because the port owns the building, no property taxes are paid. No sales tax is generated by the car importer. Not a dollar of the million dollar grant will ever be paid back. Galveston taxpayers will, for their lifetime, be underwater on that deal.
You would think the corporation might step up and help the small business owners suffering on 45th Street. Why are these small, family businesses any less vital to Galveston? They pay more in property and sales tax than the car importer.
It’s revealing that the corporation even needs to be asked to help considering that three city council members sit on its board.
Norman Pappous
League City
(1) comment
Seems Mercedes has a sweet deal.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.