I'd like to disagree with the letter by Luann Lathrop ("We need competent leadership in Kemah," The Daily News, April 22). Her observations are far from universal.
As captain of the Krewe du Lac, the Mardi Gras Krewe of Kemah, my experiences in dealing with Mayor Terri Gale, Debi Hart and the city council have been professional and competent.
The events we've sponsored with the help of Kemah have all been successful because of the aid from the current administration of the city.
Now isn't the time to finger point but to work together to overcome the unforeseen problems that Kemah and all cities have had laid on their doorsteps.
Lonne Nolan
League City
It has been said, "The smaller the town, the bigger the politics." I don't think Kemah is immune from this axiom. One need not look too far in the rearview mirror to see what a crooked little haven it once was. And I believe this gentleman to be correct; now, of all times in our lives, is not the time to finger-point, show dissention or act contrary to the order of the greater human good. At a time when we need to be united and supportive of one another, as neighbors, communities, and various jurisdictions, what a wonderful country we could return to being without a bunch of petulant, nay-saying 'victims' of supposed 'tyrannical rule'.
