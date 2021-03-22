Since President Joe Biden and his administration claim that the surge of illegal immigrants coming across our southern border isn't a crisis, let's load them up on buses and take them to Delaware.
I'll bet you it will then become a crisis in a heartbeat.
Raymond Summers
Texas City
