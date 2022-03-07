What an excellent editorial by Angela Wilson ("Want to celebrate Women's History Month? Thank a woman," The Daily News, March 4). It served as a wonderful way for all of us to salute, recognize and celebrate the women who — “helped transform the world today.”

As such, I would like to add the following women, who have done that locally in our city government and school district. 

These are for the city of Texas City: Thelma Bowie, mayor pro tem and commissioner at-large, and Commissioners Dorthea Jones Pointer, District 3, and Jami Clark, District 4. 

And, for the Texas City Independent School District Board of Trustees, Mable Pratt, District 2. 

Please help me also salute, recognize and celebrate these amazing women.

José Boix

Texas City

0
0
0
0
0

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription