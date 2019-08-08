An excerpt of lyrics from Glen Campbell's song "Galveston," says: "Galveston, oh Galveston, I am so afraid of dying. Before I dry the tears she's crying. Before I watch your sea birds flying in the sun. At Galveston, at Galveston."
National news? Cowboy law enforcement officers "escorting" a handicapped black American man down main street with ropes, handcuffs and total dishonor for humanity on their horses.
Shame on you. I have to think Galveston is better than that.
Herb Riley
Matthews, North Carolina
(1) comment
Too bad there isn't a emoji for the finger.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.