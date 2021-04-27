In response to the letter by Christina Delgado ("No-permit gun carry will put Texans at more risk," The Daily News, April 23): Using words like “extreme bill” and carrying “without permit, background check or training” is to scare you into following their leftist agenda. To begin, criminals cannot obtain a permit or pass the background check to carry or purchase a firearm.
So, why do the criminals have firearms? Because they don’t obey the law and the laws we have aren't enforced. Gun-free zones are a misnomer; it gives you a false sense of security because the law-abiding citizen will obey the law. But, the criminal element views the gun-free zones as a target-rich environment where no one is able to defend themselves.
The statistics indicate that in states with constitutional carry for more than five years murder, rape and aggravated assault rates have fallen. No statistically significant impact on robbery rates or accidental gun deaths. Guns are objects and can’t be violent, just like automobiles can’t be drunk; it's the person operating the machine who's at fault.
Please Google Sen. Larry Taylor and send him an email in support of constitutional carry HB-1927 for your right to carry.
James Burch
Santa Fe
