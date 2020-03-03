My family comes to Galveston every year.
We like the fact that you get checked to enter so we feel safe. Lots of police presence. Friendly people and lots of throws. We like that they search people. It keeps trouble out. No one can go in with a gun there. We enjoy going there more than Lafayette.
I wanted to share and give thanks to Galveston for what you guys do. I have a Mardi Gras krewe down there and we enjoy every minute of it. Thank you.
Karen Richard
Lafayette, Louisiana
