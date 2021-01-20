The city of Galveston's Parks Department crew that cleans and cares for the cemeteries on Broadway deserve recognition for a job well done.
My great-grandparents and other family are buried in Evergreen. For years, my mother and I would pick up whiskey bottles, beer cans, and garbage that accumulated there. Now the cemeteries are spotless, well cared for and nice to visit.
Our island's history is reflected in the graves. They're now being cared for with respect and dignity. Thank you.
Barbara Segura
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.