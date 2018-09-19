The choice is clear for Position 2 in the Friendswood ISD school board race. Denise Ruiz has the experience needed to continue to serve as a trustee on this distinguished board.
She has served a full-term from 2006-10, and stepped up to fill in when asked on two other occasions. When she was sworn in to serve the latest unexpired term in May of this year, she showed once again that the children of the district are a priority to her.
Denise is a registered nurse with a heart for children. We have known her for over 20 years. As a volunteer, Denise has played an active role in many PTOs, booster clubs, Bay Area Young Life and Friendswood Little League. Her expertise and knowledge of our schools on and off the school board make her the most qualified candidate for this position.
Denise is a woman of integrity, dedicated to her family, faith, friends and the future of the district. Please join us in voting for Denise Ruiz and ensure that our district’s future is preserved. Early voting begins Oct. 22 and ends Nov. 2. Election Day is Nov. 6.
Dennis and Sheri Barber
Friendswood
