I read Ruth Roberts' letter ("Congratulations, health district, on a job well done," The Daily News, Feb. 12) complimenting the Walter Hall Park vaccination site the morning I was scheduled for my first shot. Her comments relieved my anxiety.
I want to add my praise and appreciation for the workers and volunteers who were so competent, kind and outstandingly efficient. And it was so cold. Yet there they were, bundled up and jumping in place to keep warm.
I'm so grateful to them for making an overwhelming task seem like a walk in the park.
Margaret Jimenez
Texas City
