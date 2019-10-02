It’s a shame that our congressman, Randy Weber, doesn't support Texas values. He voted not to increase aid for Tropical Storm Imelda. But, he supports building the wall, which cuts pay from the military.
After the storm cleared, he happily went on a tour via the U.S. Coast Guard aircraft and boasted about how much he appreciated their hard work during Imelda.
The man is the definition of a hypocrite.
Rhonda Hart
Texas City
